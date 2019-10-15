Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,244 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.02% of United Community Financial worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,258,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $507.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.53.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

