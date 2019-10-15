Bank of America Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €72.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €72.00 ($83.72) target price from stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.21 ($87.45).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up €1.72 ($2.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €66.63 ($77.48). 2,022,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €79.38 ($92.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.71 and a 200-day moving average of €66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

