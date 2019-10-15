Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,768,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

