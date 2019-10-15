Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,801,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,127,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 632,309 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,687,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,434,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.