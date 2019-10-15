Ballew Advisors Inc Has $257,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

