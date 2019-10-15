Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

