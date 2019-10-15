AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Given a $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.09. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.