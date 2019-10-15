AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.51. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

