Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AXLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,442,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 17.42 and a quick ratio of 17.42. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

