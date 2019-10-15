Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
AXLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AXLA opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 17.42 and a quick ratio of 17.42. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.
About Axcella Health
There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc
