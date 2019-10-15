Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $4,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,174. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.