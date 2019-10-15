Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.00.

Shares of ACB opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.76. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.79 and a one year high of C$16.24.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

