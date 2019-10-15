Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.76, 27,352,811 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 19,979,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.