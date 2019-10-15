Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

