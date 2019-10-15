Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$7.29 ($5.17) and last traded at A$7.37 ($5.23), approximately 249,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.43 ($5.27).

The company has a market cap of $493.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.28.

About Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8)

Audinate Group Limited provides professional digital audio networking technologies worldwide. It offers Dante Controller, a software application that enables users to route audio and configure devices on a Dante network; Dante Virtual Soundcard, which turns the computer into a Dante-powered workstation, integrating the PC or Mac with Dante audio devices on the user network; Dante Via, an easy-to-use software that delivers unprecedented multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; and Dante Domain Manager, a network management software for Dante systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Audinategroupltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinategroupltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.