Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $101,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

