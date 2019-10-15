Atwater Malick LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $373.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average of $362.66. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

