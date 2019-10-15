Atwater Malick LLC Purchases Shares of 352 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after purchasing an additional 177,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

GD stock opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

