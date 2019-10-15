Atwater Malick LLC Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial accounts for approximately 0.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.