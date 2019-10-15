Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

NYSE CAT opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

