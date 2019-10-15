Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

