Atwater Malick LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $93,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.