Atria Investments LLC Invests $266,000 in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after buying an additional 63,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,611,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 133,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,644,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

