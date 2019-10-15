Atria Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

