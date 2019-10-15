Atria Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

