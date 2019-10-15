Atria Investments LLC Buys 322 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.