Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Insiders sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

WYND opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.