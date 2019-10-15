Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,779,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,614 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

