Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,759,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.