Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $630,695. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

