Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 7,893 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,458,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.91. 13,562,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,501. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $249.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.02.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.