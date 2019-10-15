Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 422,639 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 422,639 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $74.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

