Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. 22,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

