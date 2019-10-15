Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 30th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of ASTC opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

