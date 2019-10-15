AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,700 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019 // Comments off

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,071.88 ($92.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,979 ($91.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,148.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,515.14. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.