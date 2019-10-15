AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,700 at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,071.88 ($92.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,979 ($91.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,148.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,515.14. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

