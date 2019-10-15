Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.