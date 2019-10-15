ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Sell”

Shore Capital lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ASOMF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of ASOS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. ASOS has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $73.00.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.