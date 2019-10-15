Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Up 6.5%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.89 and last traded at $100.72, 202,807 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 310,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

