ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00670178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

