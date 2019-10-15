Arqma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $681.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $42,247.00 and approximately $681.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,184.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.02198665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.02713933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00669644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00635531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00450889 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 7,915,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,474 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

