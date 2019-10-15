Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

