Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

AHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

