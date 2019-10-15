Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Set at $272.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been given a $272.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.23.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,558. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total transaction of $378,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,364.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,023.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,568 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 25.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after purchasing an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

