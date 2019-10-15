Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $157,107.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,216.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.02205224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.78 or 0.02700836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00668778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00635349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00450569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

