Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 30th total of 766,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 224,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGX opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Argan has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.87 million, a P/E ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Argan had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

