Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARDX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 287,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

