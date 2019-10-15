Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

