Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 7,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arconic by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

