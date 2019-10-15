Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Arch Coal stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Arch Coal by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Arch Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Arch Coal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

