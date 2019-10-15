ARC Resources Ltd Declares Oct 19 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a oct 19 dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.72.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

