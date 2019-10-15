ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.97% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $45,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 245.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $2,433,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

